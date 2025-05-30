Kyle Shanahan: Trent Williams Hasn't Been Around 49ers in Weeks
The 49ers had their first practice of the offseason in front of the media on Thursday and Trent Williams wasn't there.
He wasn't on the field. He wasn't on the sideline. He wasn't in the weight room. He might not have been in California for all we know.
On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Williams has been present for any of the offseason program so far.
“Yeah, he's been around," Shanahan said. "He was here at the beginning of Phase One, hasn't been here in a couple weeks, but expect to see him soon.”
It sounds like Williams showed up for one day, went to one or two meetings and hasn't been back since. You'd think a player such as Williams who just got a new deal from the 49ers last offseason would show up and be a leader. He wouldn't even have to practice. Just be there and show the young players that OTAs matter even to a future Hall of Famer.
To be fair, OTAs are voluntary. But the 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season and the rest of the veterans felt it was important to show up to OTAs and start the offseason on the right foot. That's why Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Fred Warner and Christian McCaffrey all showed up when they didn't have to.
When Shanahan said he expects to see Williams soon, I assume he's referring to mandatory minicamp. Williams will get fined if he skips that in two weeks.
We'll see if he shows up.