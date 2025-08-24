Kyle Shanahan's Assessment of the 49ers' Newest Wide Receiver
Newly signed San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore made his debut in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Despite having only a couple of days with the team and limited practice reps, he delivered a passable performance as the 49ers closed out the preseason with a 30-23 victory.
What 49ers HC Shanahan shared about Moore's game
Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs traded him and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Realistically, Moore had barely integrated into the team before the 49ers' final preseason game at Levi's Stadium.
It's understandable that he was thrust into the deep end, given the injury crisis the organisation currently faces.
He only had a half-completion rate, picking up just 3 receptions for a lacklustre 19 yards. From a receiver's standpoint, his highlight of the game was a 12-yard reception on a pass from quarterback Carter Bradley.
Despite this, Moore’s performance left Kyle Shanahan relatively pleased, considering the limited time he’s had in the 49ers’ system.
"I was happy to get him. He was a guy we liked in college coming out, thought he did a good job tonight, especially just coming a day ago," he shared post-game to the media. "He was able to learn enough to line up and do third downs and stuff and play the F role for us. I thought he did a decent job with the returns also."
Cowing's injury presents an opportunity
Second-year wide receiver Jacob Cowing will remain out for the foreseeable.
He suffered the same issues with the same hamstring he had hurt earlier in training camp, with Shanahan sharing that he will miss at least six weeks.
This isn't the news we were hoping for in the slightest. And there is a chance he could open the season on IR.
Moore stepped into the role usually occupied by Cowing, working out of the slot and handling punt return duties.
He was even chosen to complete this task instead of Junior Bergen, the 49ers' seventh-round draft pick from this year.
Moore's best chances of involvement would be starting as a kick returner on the special teams unit, as proven by his 26-yard kick return against the Chargers.
Even if the chances are slim that the Chiefs strike gold in 2027, it’s fair to say that trading away a sixth-round pick may not have been the front office’s best decision.