Kyle Shanahan Gives Glum Update on this 49ers Wide Receiver

Part of what made going into the 2025 season an exciting one for the San Francisco 49ers was the young talent they have.

Seeing players like wide receiver Jacob Cowing grow into role players and possibly more was going to be thrilling. However, that never took root.

Cowing has dealt with a hamstring injury all year long and has struggled to shake it off. The 49ers placed him on Injured Reserve in late August and were hopeful he could eventually make his debut.

Unfortunately, Kyle Shanahan recently gave a glum health update on Cowing.

It's not looking good for Jacob Cowing

“As soon as he is back to full health, we'll open up his window,” Shanahan said. “So he is not quite there yet, but he's getting close. He's got to pass a few more markers.”

You have to wonder if Cowing tore his hamstring significantly. Remember, George Kittle said he tore his hamstring in Week 1. Yet, he returned before Cowing and has shown zero lingering issues from it.

It’s a bummer that Cowing hasn’t been able to suit up this year. He was such a touted player during OTAs and early in training camp. This year was poised for him to be a key role player.

Unfortunately, I don't see him ever being active this season. It’s going to be a lost year for him. The 49ers could’ve really used his speed, as that’s what their offense is missing the most.

“The more speed on the field you have, the better,” said Shanahan. “So, when you're missing a lot of guys who can run, those are guys that you're possibly counting on, that definitely effects everything. When you look at just some of the things you said as a whole, I think our pass game has done a lot of good things numbers-wise and things like that and help us win a bunch of games.”

The same goes for not having rookie Jordan Watkins, another speedy receiver. He was also having a solid OTA and training camp until injuries completely derailed him.

It’s been a “what could’ve been” type of year for the 49ers. Whenever their season ends, that’s what is going to be the phrase that defines 2025 for them.

