Mac Jones could see big role in 49ers' preseason game vs. the Broncos
The preseason is all about developing depth and seeing what some players who get limited reps during the season can do. One position that will be interesting to follow in the first week of the preseason for the San Francisco 49ers is the quarterback position. The expectation is that we should see Mac Jones early and often.
San Francisco 49ers should get a long look at Mac Jones
Brock Purdy needs some preseason time. However, with his experience and after his massive extension, you would assume that his progression in the preseason would be similar to most franchise quarterbacks.
In the last two years, Purdy did not play at all in the first preseason game; he got a little action in Week 2, then had a dress rehearsal type of process for Week 3. If that is the expectation, then Mac Jones should get the entire first half. You can argue he should get into the second half as well.
First, it would be valuable for Kyle Shanahan to lead a two-minute drive with Jones, go into the locker room, discuss what they saw, and then run a strong drive out of the half. If they needed Jones during the season, simulating it in Week 1 of the preseason would be worthwhile.
With how many quarterbacks get hurt during the season, the odds of Jones playing at some point are high. Taking time seriously to get the communication down between backup and playcaller can lead to wins when it matters.
More than that, most teams have four quarterbacks right now, but the 49ers have three. Kurtis Rourke is still rehabbing, and Tanner Mordecai was just cut. Carter Bradley will have been with the team for less than two weeks when he suits up for the 49ers.
Bradley will certainly play, but that will likely be after most of the offensive linemen who have a shot at making the roster are out of the game. There is little reason to give Bradley too much time when you can learn so much about Jones.
Jones obviously comes with the story of being a potential pick by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL draft. He has the first-round pedigree, and while his first two stops in the NFL did not lead to success, it now makes the preseason opener that much bigger for him.
If he shines here, he can secure himself next to Kyle Shanahan, who tends to improve quarterback production. A long-term backup in this offense is not a bad gig. Beyond that, he could improve his name value for a team that wants to take a shot on a former first-round pick who has struggled, similar to Justin Fields this year with the New York Jets.
How much Jones plays and how it goes will be fun to watch.