3 Positons the San Francisco 49ers Will Not Draft in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers have positioned themselves in a good spot where they can go a lot of different directions in the 2026 NFL draft. However, there are also a few spots that they appear unlikely to draft. What positions will they avoid?

The San Francisco 49ers will not draft a quarterback in 2026

Unless the 49ers trade Mac Jones, there is no way that the team is taking a quarterback. First, they obviously have their top two options. Brock Purdy is not going anywhere, and while they only have Jones for one more year, they also have Kurtis Rourke, who they drafted last year.

With a bad quarterback class and Rourke being healthy, he likely would have been a higher pick in this draft. So, it is hard to see them even upgrading from their string quarterback with a selection.

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The San Francisco 49ers are set at linebacker

It is hard to envision the 49ers drafting a linebacker. They added Dre Greenlaw, and he is going to push Dee Winters and Nick Martin down the line. Both are former draft picks on cost-controlled salaries, so they should remain in the mix. Luke Gifford and Garrett Wallow were re-signed, so the 49ers do not feel that they need to move on from those two either. Then, there is Tatum Bethune, who was the first man up when Fred Warner got hurt last year. He got hurt as well in 2025, but he flashed and is also a former draft pick.

The 49ers have seven linebackers capable of making the roster, and they usually will keep six. Adding another linebacker to this room would be useless.

Do the San Francisco 49ers need a cornerback?

Cornerback is a position that has been linked to the 49ers in recent weeks and months. However, the addition of Nate Hobbs may end that talk. Hobbs is valuable because he can play the slot and outside. It signals that the team could mix-and-match Deommodore Lenoir in the slot more and stick Hobbs outside.

It also means that they have depth in case Renardo Green falters. Lastly, his slot experience gives them a big slot option who can complement Upton Stout, the smaller slot.

Darrell Luter and Jakob Robinson are capable depth options on the outside and slot, respectively. Any addition the team makes would be pushing those two out, meaning that the fifth cornerback spot is as high as a rookie would get. Do the 49ers draft a fifth cornerback when they have other needs?