Mac Jones Explains Why He Signed with the 49ers
Mac Jones just gave his first interview as a member of the 49ers. Here's what he said.
Q: You're coming from Jacksonville after spending the first three years of your career in New England. What made the 49ers the right fit for your next chapter?
JONES: "I was going into my first free agency this year, so I really wanted to make a great pick. Obviously, this is a spot where I felt comfortable. There's a lot of good people, a lot of winners here. Really just wanted to surround myself with winners."
Q: What makes you most excited to get into this system?
JONES: "It's a proven system. I know Brock personally. He has done a great job and played really good football in the NFL. I've been watching him from afar on game film. Really just want to learn from him and be a sponge. Obviously Kyle's resume speaks for itself. He has done a great job in the NFL. He always produces each year and that's something I want to be around. And then Mick, I'm familiar with him from my time in New England."
Q: You've been coached by Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. What have you learned from them?
JONES: "I take a little bit from each and write it down and keep it. It's a really great list of people I've learned from. Add Kyle to that list. I know he's a great guy and a great coach. It's a great list."
Q: What are you hoping to bring to this team in 2025?
JONES: "Just a great energy, a great teammate. I love playing football, love having fun and winning. I know there's a lot of winners in this building and looking forward to surrounding myself with them."
Q: Have you connected with your new teammates yet?
JONES: "A little bit. I know some people. There aren't a lot of Alabama guys, but I actually hosted Brock on his official visit to Alabama. He and his brother came and we just played video games at my apartment and talked about football."
Q: What is your relationship with Brock like now?
JONES: "He trains in the offseason in Jacksonville. We had a lot of great throwing sessions together. He has done a great job. He works very hard. He's very cerebral. Just being in the room elevates everybody. If I can help, I'm happy to help, but I'm here to learn."
More 49ers news
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel