All 49ers

Mac Jones Explains Why He Signed with the 49ers

"If I can help, I'm happy to help, but I'm here to learn."

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mac Jones just gave his first interview as a member of the 49ers. Here's what he said.

Q: You're coming from Jacksonville after spending the first three years of your career in New England. What made the 49ers the right fit for your next chapter?

JONES: "I was going into my first free agency this year, so I really wanted to make a great pick. Obviously, this is a spot where I felt comfortable. There's a lot of good people, a lot of winners here. Really just wanted to surround myself with winners."

Q: What makes you most excited to get into this system?

JONES: "It's a proven system. I know Brock personally. He has done a great job and played really good football in the NFL. I've been watching him from afar on game film. Really just want to learn from him and be a sponge. Obviously Kyle's resume speaks for itself. He has done a great job in the NFL. He always produces each year and that's something I want to be around. And then Mick, I'm familiar with him from my time in New England."

Q: You've been coached by Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. What have you learned from them?

JONES: "I take a little bit from each and write it down and keep it. It's a really great list of people I've learned from. Add Kyle to that list. I know he's a great guy and a great coach. It's a great list."

Q: What are you hoping to bring to this team in 2025?

JONES: "Just a great energy, a great teammate. I love playing football, love having fun and winning. I know there's a lot of winners in this building and looking forward to surrounding myself with them."

Q: Have you connected with your new teammates yet?

JONES: "A little bit. I know some people. There aren't a lot of Alabama guys, but I actually hosted Brock on his official visit to Alabama. He and his brother came and we just played video games at my apartment and talked about football."

Q: What is your relationship with Brock like now?

JONES: "He trains in the offseason in Jacksonville. We had a lot of great throwing sessions together. He has done a great job. He works very hard. He's very cerebral. Just being in the room elevates everybody. If I can help, I'm happy to help, but I'm here to learn."

More 49ers news

feed

Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News