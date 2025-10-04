Malik Mustapha's Return Spells Disaster for This 49ers Starter
Kyle Shanahan delivered hopeful news on Friday on Malik Mustapha’s return.
He said that the 49ers are hoping that they can open up his practice on Monday. Mustapha has been on the PUP list due to an ACL injury he suffered in the 2024 season finale.
Whether he practices next week or not, this is a great sign that Mustapha is closing in on his return. However, his return spells disaster for this 49ers starter.
This player may lose his starting job
That starter is rookie Marques Sigle. He is bound to be the odd man out when Mustapha returns. I doubt it happens immediately. The 49ers will likely ease Mustapha back in initially.
Either way, Sigle is on borrowed time as the starter. It’s not going to be Jason Pinnock who loses his starting spot because he’s a player that Robert Saleh trusts in his role.
You can’t say that about Sigle. He’s been the worst defender on the 49ers through five games. Against the Rams, he was a complete liability in coverage, allowing five catches on six targets for 127 yards and a passer rating of 118.8.
It wasn’t surprising to see him get picked on by Matthew Stafford. He’s the worst 49ers’ defender in pass coverage. In the year, Sigle has allowed 19 catches on 21 targets for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He’s completely abysmal when it comes to playing the ball.
The issue with him isn’t that he can’t guard well. He’s actually in a solid position more times than not. He just has no idea what to do when the ball is in the air. Someone has to teach him that last step.
If he knew what to do, then he would have gotten an interception when he was targeted in coverage in the end zone on Colby Parkinson early in the fourth quarter. If he picks that, the Rams don’t score a touchdown on the following play.
Sigle just doesn’t have the playmaking traits. He isn’t a ballhawk. That’s not to say he won’t ever develop that, but it’s not gonna happen this season. It would be shocking to see.
The only bright side with Sigle is that he’s solid against the run. He does a fine job of coming up and playing clean up on any ball carrier. Besides that, he’s the Achilles heel of the defense.
When Mustapha returns, he will lose his starting job.