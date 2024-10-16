Maurice Jones-Drew Says the 49ers Should Trade for Raheem Mostert
The NFL trade deadline falls on Nov. 5 this season and the 49ers could be buyers.
They're not nearly as deep as they were the past few years. They're older and they've had tons of injury issues this season, particularly to reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey who is on Injured Reserve with bilateral Achilles tendonitis.
That's why NFL.com analyst and former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew thinks the 49ers should trade for multiple running backs: Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
"If Kyle Shanahan is great at one thing, it's getting the utmost production from his backfield," writes Drew. "Jordan Mason has been the most recent example of that success -- following in the footsteps of guys like Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson and Matt Breida, among others. Stepping into the RB1 role with Christian McCaffrey significantly hampered by Achilles issues and Mitchell out for the season, Mason ranks second in the NFL with 609 rushing yards, behind only Derrick Henry (704). Last week, Mason sustained a shoulder injury that sidelined him. On the positive side, the issue appears minor. However, with no guarantee that the reigning Offensive Player of the Year takes a snap this season and Mason's recent scare, Shanahan could look to replenish his backfield.
"Enter some old friends who left the Bay Area a couple years ago, joining former 49ers coach Mike McDaniel in South Beach. Mostert and Wilson are solid veteran options who would add some quality depth to this 49ers attack. Plus, the Dolphins have a pair of young running backs in tow: second-year stud De'Von Achane and budding rookie Jaylen Wright. And if we're being honest here -- which I always am -- Miami's season hinges solely on Tua Tagovailoa's health, not its deep group of offensive skill players. Getting something in return for Mostert or Wilson, who both produced under Shanahan's watch in San Francisco, makes sense."
As Jones-Drew mentioned, both Mostert and Wilson Jr. used to play for Shanahan on the 49ers, so they know and fit the system. And they certainly would improve the 49ers' offense. But Shanahan currently thinks he has the next Mostert in Isaac Guerendo.
Still, if Guerendo struggles and Jordan Mason is injured and McCaffrey doesn't return soon, I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers traded for Mostert in particular. He'd be deadly on the 49ers.