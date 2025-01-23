All 49ers

Mel Kiper Jr. Projects to the 49ers to Draft Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

The 49ers probably would love to take the best player available with the 11th pick in the upcoming draft, but they almost have to address the trenches.

Grant Cohn

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
They've left themselves no choice. Trent Williams will be 37 next season and the 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2021, plus Javon Hargrave will be a cap casualty in a couple months and the 49ers don't have a quality replacement. Realistically, the 49ers could address either offensive tackle or defensive line with their first-round pick.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. just released his first mock draft of the year and he projects the 49ers to take Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

"Banks has a ton of experience, having started 42 games over his college career — and he allowed only three sacks over that time," writes Kiper Jr. "I’m curious to see his Combine measurements — height might be a question mark if he’s 6-3 or shorter — but he has the movement traits and strength to seal off the edge in pass protection. The 49ers still have Trent Williams locking down the left side for two more seasons, but he will be 37 at the start of next season. It’s time to start planning for the future. Plus, Banks could help on the right side for now, where the Niners have missed Mike McGlinchey (signed with Denver two years ago)."

Banks also could start his career at guard and then move to left tackle when Williams gets injured or retires. But the 49ers have to make sure that he has the requisite height and length to play offensive tackle. Otherwise, they shouldn't pick him.

