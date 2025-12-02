49ers GM John Lynch finally confirms the obvious about Brandon Aiyuk
In this story:
Finally, someone on the 49ers said it.
All season, the 49ers pretended like there was a realistic chance that Brandon Aiyuk would play for them this season. Week after week, John Lynch would go on the radio and talk about how he could see Aiyuk rehabbing when he looked through his office window, implying that Aiyuk's return was imminent.
Turns out, his return was nothing more than a fantasy, considering the 49ers voided his guarantees in July, and there's no way he'll ever play again for the 49ers without them. And they know this.
Now, we really know where things stand between the 49ers and Aiyuk from a financial standpoint. So, when Lynch was asked today on KNBR if it's realistic to expect Aiyuk to return this season, Lynch had to change his tune.
“Realistic? I’m not sure,” Lynch said. “Hopeful, yeah. That’s kind of where I’ll leave that. He continues to rehab. Like I’ve always said, we’re a better football team when Brandon’s out there. I hope that’s the case. I think that’s probably what it is, is hope right now. I wish it were a little bit more than that.”
Realistically, if they really wanted Aiyuk to return this season or ever, they'd give him some or all his guarantees back. But, they don't want him back enough to do that because they think he's an unprofessional pain in the neck who probably won't be worth the hassle after his catastrophic knee injury, They're over him, and have been for a while.
So, the 49ers are hoping that Aiyuk simply has a change of heart, and decides that it's better for him to play the final few games of the season and show what he's capable of before the 49ers ultimately release him this offseason.
But if Aiyuk plays this season, he will run the risk of reinjury, which would cost him big bucks this offseason. So, he almost certainly won't return.
To be fair, he had a big change of heart last year when he refused to sign the 49ers' contract offer only to relent and sign it mere days before the season opener. Until that moment, he had been talking a big game and insisting that the 49ers trade him. When they finally found a trade partner, he balked and told the 49ers he wanted to stay.
But this feels different. This feels like Aiyuk torched the relationship and has no plans to repair it. We'll see if he knows what he's doing.
Read more
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn