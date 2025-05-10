All 49ers

Mykel Williams was Extremely Impressive at 49ers Rookie Minicamp

You can't tell everything about a person from a first impression, but you can tell a lot.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some first-round picks wanted to be treated like their special during rookie minicamp. Other first-round picks don't really want to work. Mykel Williams didn't fall into either category.

You wouldn't have known that Williams was a first-round pick from the way he carried himself. He was quiet and serious and he participated in every drill from start to finish. He had the work ethic and drive of an undrafted free agent trying to prove himself and make the team.

But when you watch him move, you easily can see that he's the best football player on the field by far. He's built like a young Aldon Smith in the sense that he's tall, long, lean and extremely powerful. At one point, he knocked a coach on his back by accident and had to help him back up.

But Aldon Smith never seemed to love practice the way Williams seemed to love it during rookie minicamp. Smith wasn't the type of player who could be a captain and set a standard for effort during practice. Williams clearly is that kind of player. And the 49ers need more talented players who love to practice considering many of their older veterans don't want to practice much anymore.

You can tell that Williams comes from a premium college program that molds its players into complete football players who truly love the sport, not one-trick ponies who are hunting paydays.

The 49ers got a good one.

