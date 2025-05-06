All 49ers

NFL.com Expects Rookie C.J. West to Start for the 49ers

The 49ers could start up to five rookies on defense next season.

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive lineman CJ West (DL39) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
First-round Mykel Williams most likely will start at defensive end. Second-round pick Alfred Collins most likely will start at defensive tackle. Third-round pick Nick Martin is the favorite to start at weakside linebacker. And third-round compensatory pick Upton Stout was drafted to play nickelback.

Then with their first pick on Day 3, the 49ers took defensive tackle C.J. West -- another defensive player who is projected to start according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

"The 49ers spent two picks in the first two rounds (Mykel Williams in the first and Alfred Collins the second) to bolster their thin D-line, and they continued the trend with West in Round 4," writes Reuter. "While Collins is a tall people-mover, West is a 6-foot-1, low center-of-gravity nose tackle with quick enough feet and hands to defeat blocks, making him a top-notch run defender."

West will compete with veteran defensive tackle Jordan Elliott who was awful last season and second-year defensive tackle Evan Anderson who was an undrafted free agent last year. West should be the favorite to win that competition.

The 49ers clearly want to transform their run defense from a weakness into a strength, and West is a key part of that transformation. Then on third down, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will have to find a way to scheme up pressure considering the 49ers didn't draft any true pass rushers this year.

Still, expect West to start and play on first and second down when healthy.

