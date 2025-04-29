NFL.com Ranks 49ers Linebacker Nick Martin 2nd-Best Pick of Round 3
Some draft analysts thought the 49ers reached for linebacker Nick Martin when they took him in Round 3 with the 75th pick.
CBS.com projected Martin to be a sixth-round pick. NFL.com projected him to be a fourth-round pick. And yet, NFL.com's Chad Reuter just named Martin the second-best pick of Round 3.
"I projected Martin to be a fourth-round pick for the 49ers in my final three mock drafts, but I can't blame San Francisco for taking him a round earlier," writes Reuter. "He's a perfect replacement for Dre Greenlaw as a short (5-11 1/2) but explosive linebacker who works through blocks as a blitzer and tracks down ball-carriers in the open field. Martin can line up anywhere, anytime and should benefit from working with perennial All-Pro Fred Warner."
Well put. I completely agree.
Martin actually might be better than Greenlaw when he's done developing. That's because Martin is much faster and more explosive than Greenlaw was when he was coming out of college. Greenlaw ran a 4.73 and had a 33-inch vert. Martin runs a 4.53 and has a 38-inch vert. Plus he has 31 3/4-inch arms while Greenlaw's arms are 32 1/4 inches long. Their length helps them finish tackles and knock down passes.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knew the exact skillset the 49ers needed to replace Greenlaw at weakside linebacker and he found it. The only real knock on Martin is that he's 5'11" 1/2, but so is Greenlaw, and being short never held him back.