NFL.com Ranks 49ers Safety Marques Sigle the 2nd-Best Pick of Round 5
Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the 49ers in 2017, they've found great players in Round 5.
George Kittle. Dre Greenlaw. Two of the greatest draft picks of Shanahan and Lynch's tenure and both were drafted in Round 5.
This year, the 49ers drafted two players in Round 5 -- running back Jordan James and safety Marques Sigle. And Sigle in particular recently was named the second-best fifth-round pick in the NFL this year by NFL.com's Chad Reuter.
"In the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, San Francisco picked up two defensive backs who became starters, Deommodore Lenoir (who signed a five-year, $92 million extension last November) and Talanoa Hufanga (who inked a three-year, $45 million pact with Denver this year), and Sigle should follow the same track. He always seems to be around the ball, partially because of the 4.37 speed he showed at the combine, but also because he has a good feel for coverage and is a willing tackler against the run."
The 49ers also drafted D.J. Reed in Round 5 of the 2017 NFL Draft. He recently signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Lions. And he went to Kansas State, the same as Sigle.
Sigle is similar to former 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward who currently plays for the Houston Texans. Both are 5'11", both are fast and both can play nickelback in addition to safety. Ward was one of Robert Saleh's favorite players when Saleh was the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020.
Don't be surprised if Sigle starts as a rookie considering second-year safety Malik Mustapha tore his ACL in the season finale and might not be ready for Week 1.