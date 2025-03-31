NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Use 11th Pick on Prominent Cornerback
Plenty of mock drafts have the 49ers drafting an offensive or defensive lineman with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.
It can help them address both needs and go for one of the best players available. The 49ers can't go wrong with drafting a player in the trenches.
However, they can't go wrong if they want to draft a cornerback either. Pro Football Network's latest mock draft has the 49ers using their 11th pick on Michigan's Will Johnson.
He is one of the prominent cornerbacks, if not the top one. Johnson should go sooner than No. 11, but the 49ers will be tempted to take him if he's there. Here is what PFN had to say.
"The San Francisco 49ers need help in the secondary, and they get one of the most versatile defensive backs in this draft. Will Johnson might not make it to No. 11, but if he does, the 49ers will land a lockdown corner.
"He’s an instinctual player with an impressive understanding of route concepts. His quick reactions and anticipation make Johnson a ball hawk, but he does tend to jump routes. In college, he relied on athleticism to recover, but in the NFL, he’ll need to refine his technique."
Initially, when the offseason began, I was against drafting a cornerback. Not even a polished player like Johnson is enticing.
The 49ers need to boost the trenches and it was emphasized in this year's Super Bowl. However, if Johnson has the makings of an elite player, the 49ers need to sprint to the podium.
Drafting Johnson allows the 49ers to have three adequate cornerbacks. That will make up for any lack of an impactful pass rush.
The 49ers can always draft a defensive lineman later on. This is a stacked draft class of defensive linemen after all, so they can afford to pass on one with pick No. 11.
Remember, Robert Saleh's last season with the 49ers, he converted them into a strong pass coverage defense from a chaotic pass rushing one.
He also drafted Sauce Gardner with the Jets, so he is keen on touted cornerback prospects. Drafting a cornerback is a better idea than it may seem, despite it not being a great need.