NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Pick Kelvin Banks Jr. to Play Guard as a Rookie

If Banks is available, I'm fairly confident the 49ers will take him.

Grant Cohn

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The first round of the NFL Draft is just a few hours away. Which player will the 49ers take with the 11th pick?

Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn projects the 49ers to take Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and play him at guard during his rookie season before moving him to tackle in 2026.

"The 49ers let left guard Aaron Banks leave in free agency this past offseason without an obvious replacement on the roster while also having a serviceable but replaceable right tackle in Colton McKivitz," Thorn said. "Banks' selection gives the team a better option at either of those spots with the added value of having 36-year old left tackle Trent Williams' potential replacement on the roster.

"If Banks filled in at left guard for a year before replacing Williams, he'd take the same career arc as Laremy Tunsil's first two years in Miami (where current Niners' coach Chris Foerster was the offensive line coach at the time)."

That's a great point about Tunsil and Foerster. Remember, Tunsil was the 13th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. If Foerster was willing to play such a high draft pick at guard for a season, I'm guessing he'd be willing to play Banks at guard for a season as well.

If Banks is available, I'm fairly confident the 49ers will take him. But I'm not so sure he'll be on the board when the 49ers are on the clock. He's one of the safest prospects in this year's draft and at least three teams picking in the top 10 currently need offensive tackles.

To get Banks, the 49ers might have to trade up.

