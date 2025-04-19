All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Offensive Lineman in Round 2

I find it hard to believe that the 49ers won't address their defensive line with one of their first two picks.

Grant Cohn

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (OL20) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (OL20) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have to find a new left guard to replace Aaron Banks.

Banks signed this offseason with the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers originally drafted Banks with a second-round pick, so there's a distinct possibility that they'll use another second-round pick to replace him.

That's why NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to pick Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in Round 2.

"Jackson has the athleticism for all tasks as an outside-zone blocker," writes NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "He is also able to accelerate and lead the way on long pulls or counters. He leans against stunting/slanting fronts, and he can be tardy in opening his hips and activating his feet for recoveries. He’s long but punches with wider hands and struggles to consistently maintain his edges when mirroring. Overall, Jackson has the measurables, power and movement for any scheme as a starting guard."

Jackson would be a great pick if the 49ers are looking for a guard who's quick and agile like Dominick Puni, their third-round pick last year.

But if they're looking for someone like Banks, they might draft someone with a bit more mass and power considering Banks weighs 325 pounds and Jackson weighs 315 pounds.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea isn't available in this mock draft -- the Raiders took him with the 37th pick. He would be a perfect replacement for Banks. Jackson is a solid second option.

Still, I find it hard to believe that the 49ers won't address their defensive line with one of their first two picks.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News