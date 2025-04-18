All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Strengthen the Secondary

Passing against the 49ers' defense will be difficult if they end up drafting this player with the 11th pick.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Drafting a cornerback probably isn't the most popular selection the 49ers can make with the 11th pick.

It is not their most glaring need, like a defensive tackle or a defensive end is. The 49ers can take either of those two most needed positions while also drafting one of the better players available at No. 11.

However, a cornerback will likely be one of the better, if not the best, players available as well. That is why in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have the 49ers strengthening the secondary by taking cornerback Jahdae Barron.

"Jahdae Barron has quickly climbed up draft boards. He showcased his versatility and playmaking ability with five interceptions last season while locking down receivers on the outside. Barron is a reliable tackler, brings play strength in the run game, and also has the versatility to match up well against quick slot receivers. His combination of experience, football IQ, and physicality gives him a clear path to early playing time."

I'm all for the 49ers taking a cornerback. It makes sense for them to do it because they do have a need there, and Barron will be one of the better players available.

He will give the 49ers an immediate fit and impact. Plus, I'm sure the 49ers will love that he has insane versatility. He can play inside or out.

In 2024, he spent the vast majority of his time on the outside where he only allowed a passer rating of 34.2. He never came close to that in any season before.

It's most likely because he got to focus mostly on one position. Sure enough, he would settle comfortably on the outside and showcase his prowess.

Barron to the 49ers with the 11th pick is a solid pick.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News