NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Strengthen the Secondary
Drafting a cornerback probably isn't the most popular selection the 49ers can make with the 11th pick.
It is not their most glaring need, like a defensive tackle or a defensive end is. The 49ers can take either of those two most needed positions while also drafting one of the better players available at No. 11.
However, a cornerback will likely be one of the better, if not the best, players available as well. That is why in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have the 49ers strengthening the secondary by taking cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"Jahdae Barron has quickly climbed up draft boards. He showcased his versatility and playmaking ability with five interceptions last season while locking down receivers on the outside. Barron is a reliable tackler, brings play strength in the run game, and also has the versatility to match up well against quick slot receivers. His combination of experience, football IQ, and physicality gives him a clear path to early playing time."
I'm all for the 49ers taking a cornerback. It makes sense for them to do it because they do have a need there, and Barron will be one of the better players available.
He will give the 49ers an immediate fit and impact. Plus, I'm sure the 49ers will love that he has insane versatility. He can play inside or out.
In 2024, he spent the vast majority of his time on the outside where he only allowed a passer rating of 34.2. He never came close to that in any season before.
It's most likely because he got to focus mostly on one position. Sure enough, he would settle comfortably on the outside and showcase his prowess.
Barron to the 49ers with the 11th pick is a solid pick.