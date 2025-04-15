Two Cornerbacks the 49ers Should Target on Draft Day 3
Adding multiple defensive linemen is the most obvious path the 49ers will take in the upcoming NFL draft.
That is no secret at all that they need to double or triple dip at the position. They have 11 picks after all. However, they will need to be smart with how they divide their picks.
They do have several other needs, with cornerback being one of them. Drafting a cornerback with the 11th pick is on the table. It wouldn't be surprising if that is what the 49ers did.
If they forgo that, they will need to consider drafting one on Day 2 or 3, and I have the perfect two candidates in mind, especially if they last until Day 3.
Nohl Williams (Cal)
A physical cornerback with sound coverage skills who isn't afraid to defend against the run is exactly the type of player the 49ers want. That is Cal's Nohl Williams. He only allowed 31 catches on 65 targets for 350 and three touchdowns.
His passer rating allowed was an exceptional 40.1, while tallying a whopping seven interceptions. Williams would be a solid player for the 49ers in their nickel packages. However, his strength is in man-coverage, which won't be heavily run under Robert Saleh.
Still, there are ways to get him to fit. The 49ers were able to get Jason Verrett to fit when he had a dominant 2020 season, and his strength was in man-coverage. Williams is a player worth drafting if he is available on Day 3.
Cobee Bryant (Kansas)
Another who has solid coverage skills and can play the run well is Kansas' Cobee Bryant. He tallied four interceptions while allowing 25 catches on 46 targets for 409 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating allowed has gotten lower in every season as a starter.
Bryant has proven he can improve year after year, which is crucial to see out of a prospect. He would also fit nicely because of his arm length. Think Richard Sherman, Verrett, and Charvarius Ward. The 49ers like their corners to have range like that for potential press and contesting passes.
The issue with Bryant is his weight. His run defending might not translate in the NFL right away until he bulks up more. But he does bring a great fighting mentality, which is another trait the 49ers will love to have out of their cornerbacks.