Why the 49ers Should Draft a Cornerback With the 11th Pick

It is not the most glaring need for the 49ers, but drafting a cornerback with the 11th pick would be logical.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson defends Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Only one week left until the NFL draft commences.

The San Francisco 49ers have been mocked to draft several positions. Some of them have been for need, while others have been the best player available.

It is usually best to draft the best player available versus need. But sometimes there are scenarios where a team gets both.

That scenario should be present for the 49ers when they make their 11th pick. What that scenario looks like is if they take a cornerback.

The 49ers should draft a cornerback with the 11th pick. Whether it is Michigan's Will Johnson or Texas's Jahdae Barron, the 49ers can't go wrong with either player.

It is logical for the 49ers to forgo an offensive tackle and a defensive lineman in favor of a cornerback. Johnson or Barron will be one of the better players available.

Drafting either of them is a better move than going for a future need at offensive tackle. So, the 11th pick should come down to taking a cornerback or a defensive lineman.

The reason the 49ers should go cornerback is that there will still be some excellent defensive line prospects on Day 2. It won't be as great for a cornerback.

The draft board makes taking a cornerback sensible. But most importantly, a cornerback might be what defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

In 2020, he converted the 49ers' defense from a chaotic pass-rushing unit to a lockdown coverage one. He also drafted Sauce Gardner as the head coach of the Jets.

Drafting a cornerback will allow the 49ers to keep Renardo Green in nickel packages. He might be best suited to remain in that capacity. The 49ers will have three excellent corners.

It will make up for the pass rush not being dominant since the corners can remain in coverage longer and force difficult throws. It worked in 2020 with lesser overall talent, so it should work in 2025.

The 49ers will be committing to increasing their pass coverage, and can improve their pass rush later on in the draft. It's probably the best course of action to take instead.

The best-case scenario is if Johnson or Barron becomes a shutdown corner. That will make drafting one of them with the 11th pick a home run.

I think it's worth rolling the dice to get them in the first round and address the trenches later in full force.

