NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Cornerback with 3rd Round Comp Pick
The 49ers have to make their draft picks count this year.
They just lost nine starters in free agency and signed no one to replace them, which means they'll have to draft Day 1 starters at multiple positions next week. And it's hard to project which positions they'll address.
That's why NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to pick Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke with their compensatory pick at the end of Round 3.
"Productive four-year starter with the ability to press and navigate zone coverages," writes NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "Burke possesses NFL size and strength to slow and control the release from press. His coverage movements are smooth, but he’s not always instinctive or natural in man coverage.
"Burke struggles with change of direction as a pattern-matcher and lacks the closing burst to make up for it. He’s capable from zone but needs to prioritize the ball over the man when breaking on the throw. He’s fierce in run support and tackles with good technique to stop ball-carriers. Burke fits as a downhill zone corner with special-teams ability."
Burke seems like a terrific prospect and an excellent fit in the 49ers' zone-coverage-based defense.
But Reuter projected the 49ers to take Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in Round 1. I highly doubt the 49ers will take two cornerbacks in their first four picks. They simply have too many other needs. Plus, they already have too good corners in Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. They could use a third cornerback, but a fourth is too much considering they still have Tre Brown and Darrell Luter Jr. on the roster.
Do better.