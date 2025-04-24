NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Edge-Setting "Athletic Marvel"

All 49ers

Today is the day of truth.

Grant Cohn

Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action.
Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Early this evening, the 49ers will pick a player in Round 1 of the upcoming draft (unless they trade their first-round pick, which they probably won't do). So who will they take with the 11th pick?

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz projects the 49ers to take Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.

"Maybe this is earlier than some might expect for Williams, an athletic marvel who never reached the production level many expected for him amid injury setbacks and usage limitations," writes Middhlehurst-Schwartz. "But with John Lynch stressing the importance of setting the edge, the 6-5, 260-pounder sizes up as what San Francisco is searching for in a running mate for Nick Bosa."

Williams might be the safest pick the 49ers could make. He's a good fit in their Wide 9 front, he's an excellent run defender and he has the size, length and athleticism to develop into an outstanding pass rusher as well.

The only knock against him is that he played through an ankle injury last season that seems to still be slowing him down. But you have to give him credit for playing through the injury. He's tough.

In fact, Williams is such a good prospect, he might not be available when the 49ers are on the clock. If they want him, they might have to trade up a few spots to get him. And trading up for a defensive end might not be the wisest thing to do when there are quality d-ends later in the draft and the 49ers have so many other needs such as defensive tackle.

I'm just saying.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

