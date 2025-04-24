NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Edge-Setting "Athletic Marvel"
Today is the day of truth.
Early this evening, the 49ers will pick a player in Round 1 of the upcoming draft (unless they trade their first-round pick, which they probably won't do). So who will they take with the 11th pick?
USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz projects the 49ers to take Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.
"Maybe this is earlier than some might expect for Williams, an athletic marvel who never reached the production level many expected for him amid injury setbacks and usage limitations," writes Middhlehurst-Schwartz. "But with John Lynch stressing the importance of setting the edge, the 6-5, 260-pounder sizes up as what San Francisco is searching for in a running mate for Nick Bosa."
Williams might be the safest pick the 49ers could make. He's a good fit in their Wide 9 front, he's an excellent run defender and he has the size, length and athleticism to develop into an outstanding pass rusher as well.
The only knock against him is that he played through an ankle injury last season that seems to still be slowing him down. But you have to give him credit for playing through the injury. He's tough.
In fact, Williams is such a good prospect, he might not be available when the 49ers are on the clock. If they want him, they might have to trade up a few spots to get him. And trading up for a defensive end might not be the wisest thing to do when there are quality d-ends later in the draft and the 49ers have so many other needs such as defensive tackle.
I'm just saying.