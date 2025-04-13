NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Tight End to Pair with George Kittle
This might not be as farfetched as it seems.
Sure, the 49ers have dire needs on both sides of their trenches. But they have needs everywhere. And what they truly need to add to their roster is a great player, regardless of the position he plays. What they don't need is a bust.
And that's why the New York Post's Steve Serby projects the 49ers to take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 11th pick.
"Double trouble with George Kittle to aid and abet Brock Purdy," writes Serby. "Though defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, pounding the table for help, might have to be restrained in the war room."
Not to mention offensive line coach Chris Foerster who just lost starting left guard Aaron Banks and swing tackle Jaylon Moore and will need an heir apparent to future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams soon.
I'm guessing Kyle Shanahan would love to take Warren and that he will be the highest-graded player on the 49ers' draft board when they're on the clock. But I doubt they would draft him to pair him with Kittle for the next few years. They don't use two-tight-end formations that frequently. They like to use a fullback instead of a second tight end.
If they draft Warren, it's to replace Kittle who is entering the final season of his contract and wants an extension. Perhaps the 49ers don't want to extend a tight end who will turn 32 in October and heroically plays through injuries every year.
Or, maybe Kittle doesn't want to commit the next few seasons of his career to a team that seems to be rebuilding and isn't a serious Super Bowl contender right now, at least not on paper.
Stay tuned.