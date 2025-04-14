All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: Elite Left Tackle Prospect Falls to 49ers in Round 1

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
In this story:

A few days ago, news broke that Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a serious shoulder injury and could miss all of 2025. Suddenly, the Saints need a quarterback. And in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, the Saints are projected to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the ninth pick.

Which means three quarterbacks are now projected to get taken in the top 10: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Dart. And that's great news for the 49ers. Because that means a great player is going to drop to them.

And if PFF's latest mock draft, that great player is Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

"The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle in the first round since 2018," writes PFF analyst Jordan Plocher. "Trent Williams will be back in 2025, but he will be 37 years old and in his 15th season. Membou would give the 49ers an athletic tackle who fits what they want to do schematically.

"Membou earned an 80.7 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 on outside zone runs, a concept the 49ers deployed on 50% of their run plays."

This would be the best possible pick for the 49ers. They desperately need an offensive tackle and Membou is the best one in this year's draft.

In addition, it's not so clear that Williams will be back in 2025. John Lynch said he would be, but Williams hasn't spoken publicly or posted on social media since October, so we'll see.

