NFL Veteran Weighs in on Jake Moody’s 'Important Year' Ahead with 49ers

Veteran kicker Mason Crosby shares his opinion on the ongoing Jake Moody saga.

Henry Cheal

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Veteran NFL kicker Mason Crosby has weighed in on the ongoing situation with Jake Moody.

Moody's struggles have been evident, but with the new season approaching fast, the 49ers still need to address the issue.

Crosby predicts Moody is on a 'short leash'

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) prepares to attempt a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders near the end of regulation at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Crosby's 17-year career is a prime example of long-term success, but his early years in the NFL included struggles similar to what Moody is currently facing.

He pointed out that, as special teams take on a larger role in today’s game, the pressure on Moody to rebound from his rough 2024 season is even greater.

“I have to look at my situation whenever I came in the league, and being in a good organization, an organization that expects to win games and do all of that,” Crosby said on the Willard and Dibs Podcast.

“[The 49ers] were able to kind of ride the wave with [Moody] early on, still found a way to win games and things, stuff like that. So I know my first four years … there were ups and downs. There were moments where I was like, ‘Gosh, this is not going great.’ But you invest a little time.

“You invest [in] sticking to the process and allowing a guy like that to develop, and then you just kind of hope it doesn’t cost you too much.

“And I do think this seemingly is an important year, especially with what the expectations are in the kicking game now, that Jake needs to have a good year if they’re going to roll with him. And I’m I would assume he’d be on a relatively short leash, going there. You had Greg Joseph there in camp, and decided to move on from him pretty early. So, that’s telling to me that they’re, they’re going to roll with Moody.”

Moody's draft position defines his legacy

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Realistically, Kyle Shanahan and Lynch selecting Moody in the third round was one of their worst decisions from their tenure so far.

Special teams players are typically drafted in the later rounds, and to add insult to injury, Moody's sophomore campaign has only added to the doubts about his capabilities.

The 49ers made a mistake removing Robbie Gould. His 100% conversion rate in the postseason was remarkable to witness.

Crosby shared some advice, stating: "It’s going out there and being able to have freedom in those moments. So I think the mental side is in all that preparation, getting your mind right for what each one of those moments is going to look like, feel like, and that comes with experiencing the good and the bad moments.

"I think it’s experience. I think it’s the preparation on a daily basis of getting your mind and then preparing your body to go out there and just be free in those moments."

But whether Moody will last in his third year in San Francisco remains to be seen, and it's a crucial decision that could define their season.

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

