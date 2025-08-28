NFL Veteran Weighs in on Jake Moody’s 'Important Year' Ahead with 49ers
Veteran NFL kicker Mason Crosby has weighed in on the ongoing situation with Jake Moody.
Moody's struggles have been evident, but with the new season approaching fast, the 49ers still need to address the issue.
Crosby predicts Moody is on a 'short leash'
Crosby's 17-year career is a prime example of long-term success, but his early years in the NFL included struggles similar to what Moody is currently facing.
He pointed out that, as special teams take on a larger role in today’s game, the pressure on Moody to rebound from his rough 2024 season is even greater.
“I have to look at my situation whenever I came in the league, and being in a good organization, an organization that expects to win games and do all of that,” Crosby said on the Willard and Dibs Podcast.
“[The 49ers] were able to kind of ride the wave with [Moody] early on, still found a way to win games and things, stuff like that. So I know my first four years … there were ups and downs. There were moments where I was like, ‘Gosh, this is not going great.’ But you invest a little time.
“You invest [in] sticking to the process and allowing a guy like that to develop, and then you just kind of hope it doesn’t cost you too much.
“And I do think this seemingly is an important year, especially with what the expectations are in the kicking game now, that Jake needs to have a good year if they’re going to roll with him. And I’m I would assume he’d be on a relatively short leash, going there. You had Greg Joseph there in camp, and decided to move on from him pretty early. So, that’s telling to me that they’re, they’re going to roll with Moody.”
Moody's draft position defines his legacy
Realistically, Kyle Shanahan and Lynch selecting Moody in the third round was one of their worst decisions from their tenure so far.
Special teams players are typically drafted in the later rounds, and to add insult to injury, Moody's sophomore campaign has only added to the doubts about his capabilities.
The 49ers made a mistake removing Robbie Gould. His 100% conversion rate in the postseason was remarkable to witness.
Crosby shared some advice, stating: "It’s going out there and being able to have freedom in those moments. So I think the mental side is in all that preparation, getting your mind right for what each one of those moments is going to look like, feel like, and that comes with experiencing the good and the bad moments.
"I think it’s experience. I think it’s the preparation on a daily basis of getting your mind and then preparing your body to go out there and just be free in those moments."
But whether Moody will last in his third year in San Francisco remains to be seen, and it's a crucial decision that could define their season.