One 49ers Rookie is an Unsung Hero for the Defense
2024 has been an amazing year for the rookies of the San Francisco 49ers.
Usually, rookies or young players aren't given opportunities like this. But injuries and some underwhelming performances have opened things up. It's been the case for offensive lineman Dominick Puni and safety Malik Mustapha.
However, there is another rookie that has been vastly overlooked. He's been the unsung hero for the defense in the games he's played in. That 49ers rookie is undrafted free-agent defensive lineman Evan Anderson. He is a player that needs to start gaining more recognition universally because he's certainly getting it from his peers.
"Evans is doing a heck of a job," said Fred Warner. "You talk about an undrafted free agent coming in and usually the case is that guys don't know your name. You just show up, you go to work, and make a practice squad. All of a sudden your name is called to be on the active roster and has made plays in every single game that he's been up. It's a testament to him. The way that he works, his confidence, and his abilities and being ready for his moment when his number was called."
Anderson has only been active for four games this year. Injuries to Javon Hargrave and Kevin Givens have opened it up for him. Similar to Puni, Anderson is making the most of his opportunities. He's making it difficult for the 49ers to leave him inactive and on the sidelines going forward.
In his four games this year, Anderson has registered a sack, a forced fumble, and three pressures. That is a solid line for an undrafted free agent. Pro Football Focus also loves what they see out of him, grading him at an amazing 79.4.
"He showed some good things in training camp," said Kyle Shanahan. "We hoped he didn't have to get in too fast, but once guys got hurt, he was the next man up. Each game he has gotten better in. We were excited about him to begin, but you never know where a guy's going to go until he gets his op and he's gotten better each week."
Anderson is establishing himself as a key player for the 49ers. The defensive line has been incredibly thin and lacking in quality for them, so for Anderson to emerge now makes it a stellar development. If he can continue to ascend, then the 49ers will find themselves getting stronger as a defense.