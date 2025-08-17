One drive from the 49ers' preseason win that should calm down fans
The San Francisco 49ers have had some ups, but mainly downs since training camp has started. Their depth has been ripped apart by injuries, and the remains have not looked great in the preseason. However, in the first preseason game, it was Robert Saleh who flashed and looked in regular-season form. In the Week Two win over the Las Vegas Raiders, it was Brock Purdy who gave fans some hope for when the season starts.
Brock Purdy should give San Francisco 49ers fans confidence
The 49ers were starting their backup left tackle and a seventh-round rookie at left guard. One of their best lineman, Colton McKivitz, had Maxx Crosby lined up against him. Beyond that, the only potential starting skill player for week one out there was George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall.
The run game struggled behind the offensive line, but Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran who deserved his salary on the first drive of his 2025 season. Purdy went 5-7 for 66 yards and led the team to a field goal drive.
He made passes when he had to extend the play and make things happen on his own. He operated the offense and made plays rolling out to his left and right. Purdy threw a great pass on third down with 18 yards to go to move the chains.
Ricky Pearsall caught three passes for 42 yards on the eclectic drive. He seems to be taking the step that is needed.
The 49ers are genuinely thin right now, and things can turn south quickly. However, San Francisco has always been built to be a team that is top-heavy.
They are now one preseason game away from having Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Trent Williams, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy healthy for week one. Purdy was the biggest question mark of this group in terms of talent, especially now that he got a big contract.
Maybe it is too early to declare, but the poise and capability that Purdy showed on that first drive should put a lot of 49ers fans at ease. They are coming into the season more than capable at most of the important positions. Deommodore Lenoir looked good, and if Pearsall takes the step, then this top-heavy roster could be even more talented than some think.
San Francisco has questions, and their roster is not quite built to dominate in the preseason yet. However, the things they have learned early in these games are more than worthwhile.