One thing Kyle Shanahan changed to help the 49ers find their identity
The 2025 San Francisco 49ers feel like a completely different team compared to 2024.
Multiple rookies are in, several veterans have moved on, but it's not just the obvious changes. Despite facing a similar injury crisis as in 2024, the 49ers are 5-2 and just one win away from matching last season's record.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the changes he made that appear to have paid off for the better.
Kyle Shanahan made this one key change
The 49ers’ 6-11 2024 campaign was arguably one of the worst of the Shanahan era, with the Super Bowl defeat hangover playing a major role.
But it seems the front office’s financial decisions were the right call. The mini-rebuild played a key role, allowing rookies to step in, bring energy, and thrive within Shanahan’s culture.
With that in mind, the rookies have been able to learn a thing or two from the veterans and the guidance of Robert Saleh.
Shanahan shared that he chose not to show tape from last season to give the rookies a fresh start and to support Saleh’s leadership in the secondary.
“Yeah, I think we establish an identity every week," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday.
"There are lots of different ways to win, but just the way that this team, I didn’t totally know this team when we first started. Like a lot of times I remember the Week 1 Saturday night meeting, I usually show some stuff from the year before and things like that and trying to establish how I want it to look.
"It was the first time I didn’t show anything from year’s past. I don’t want to show things from year’s past. I don’t want to base this off anything. I want you guys to show me who we are and our identity is what we put on tape.
"I show that a lot on Mondays. I show that a lot on Wednesdays and Fridays, and I remind them on Saturdays.
"I’ve been very happy with the tape I’ve been able to show these guys on Saturdays to remind them who they are and to show them what it looks like and I expect it to look better each week.”
Based on how this season has panned out, the entire team is benefiting from this change, especially given the recurring injuries on both sides of the ball.
The identity of this team looks tougher than ever before. It feels like a connected group that will always find ways to step up and try to win at all costs.