What a 49ers Win Against Seattle Does for Kyle Shanahan
Without question, the Week 18 matchup for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks is the biggest regular-season game ever at Levi's Stadium.
The NFC West division title is on the line, but most importantly, the No. 1 playoff seed. Clinching that will give either team a strong chance of making the Super Bowl.
It's insane to fathom that the 49ers are in this position. That alone makes it an impressive season and a personal accomplishment for Kyle Shanahan.
In fact, a win against the Seahawks to win the NFC West and clinch the No. 1 seed would be a massive boost to Shanahan's legacy. This isn't just any ordinary win to claim playoff accolades.
Defeating Seattle strengthens Kyle Shanahan's resume
The 49ers weren't supposed to be here with the way their team deconstructed. Yes, there were expectations before the season that the 49ers would make the playoffs.
They're only doing what was expected of them, right? Wrong. Everything changed when the season got going. It cannot be overstated how dark it could've gotten for the 49ers earlier in the season.
Losing Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the year is two losses alone that can derail a team. But the 49ers were also without George Kittle for six games, Ricky Pearsall for seven games, lost first-round pick Mykel Williams for the year, and Brock Purdy for eight games.
Most coaches in Shanahan's position would've sunk, and it would've been justifiable. The excuses were built in, and no one would've blamed Shanahan.
However, he refused to allow this team to sink into the depths. Now, you can say it was thanks to Mac Jones and Robert Saleh for saving the season.
They are definitely due for enormous credit and recognition for that. But guess who had a say in bringing those two to the 49ers? It was Shanahan.
Jones would be the first to say it; Shanahan is getting the most out of him. The 49ers would not be in a high-stakes game in the regular-season finale without that.
And look at their offense now. Purdy is arguably playing the best he's ever been, the running game is clicking, and a lot of that has to do with Shanahan. The play-calling has been stupendous.
This is easily the most miraculous season the 49ers have put together under Shanahan, and it will undoubtedly be that if the 49ers beat the Seahawks.
There was so much adversity for this team. They had every reason to get low and crumble, but they didn't. A win against the Seahawks will propel Shanahan's legacy and resume further.
And hopefully, a deserved Coach of the Year award as well.
