The one trait that impresses the 49ers most about Ricky Pearsall

Ricky Pearsall's impact is becoming more and more apparent.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1).
The San Francisco 49ers' standout performer from Week 3 belonged to wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

The first-rounder produced 117 yards on just 8 receptions, and without his contribution, it’s unlikely the 49ers would have prevailed in their first home game of the season.

His season keeps getting better, and amidst all the injuries surrounding the offense, he’s found ways to exploit every defense he’s faced. His rapid development in just his second season brings confidence.

Kubiak explains why Pearsall's stamina is hugely valuable

Ricky Pearsall.
Despite the adversity he encountered in his rookie season, including facing the unknown and enduring very dark moments, he showed impressive strength to come back swinging.

The data backs it up and the coaches' praise only reinforces his remarkable progress.

But this key aspect of his game went unnoticed in Week 3, with offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak highlighting his stamina as worthy of admiration.

"Yeah, it's extremely impressive. It's one of those things you don't even realize until the game's over and it's pretty rare for a receiver to play that many snaps," Kubiak shared to reporters on Thursday.

"But, it's just a testament to him, how he works, how he's been stacking practices and building up his conditioning. I think it's also a testament to his mental proponent to the game and how he prepares and he doesn't miss anything.

"He doesn't need to come out of the game for any reason. He's ready for all situations, so it makes Ricky a really good player. So, really proud of him for doing that in the game and he wants to be out there.

"So, he's got kind of that [RB] Christian McCaffrey mindset where he doesn't want to come out of the game."

Pearsall's absence on Wednesday was a warning

Ricky Pearsal
Pearsall’s stamina may be a huge advantage, but it’s important to ensure he isn’t worn down like Christian McCaffrey was during his heavy usage.

He missed Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but he featured on Thursday. He shared with 49ers on SI he felt a "little bit of soreness" on the day, but he will more than likely feature against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

As Jauan Jennings continues to recover from an ankle injury and Brandon Aiyuk faces an extended absence, the 49ers can’t afford to lose their top-performing receiver at any time.

Let this be treated as a warning, considering George Kittle's absence, too.

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

