One Unexpected 49ers Rookie Who's Bound to Start in 2025
This is beginning to become routine for the 49ers.
Presumed starting left guard Ben Bartch is once again injured. He's dealing with an elbow injury, which is why he was absent for the joint practice with the Raiders.
Bartch will also miss the second preseason game versus the Raiders. He's not a player who needs reps for any significant development, but he's a major red flag.
The reality is Bartch is an injury-prone player. It won't take long during the regular season for him to sustain another injury that places him on the shelf for a while.
As a result, 49ers rookie offensive lineman Connor Colby is bound to start this season. It's not a matter of if, but when it will happen and for how long.
The 49ers didn't draft him with the expectation that he would become a starter, but it's a scenario that has to start settling into their minds.
Perhaps that is why Colby received some praise from Shanahan recently.
“I think he's getting better each week," said Shanahan after joint practice with the Raiders. "You know, when you get these guys in at first you try not to judge them too hard because it takes a while. But the cool thing about o-lineman, is they just gradually get better each day, they kind of learn what we're asking. It's always different techniques.
"You never have a guy come out college who is going have to run as much as we ask him to as o-line. So, that always takes a number of days, sometimes a number of years. But I think he's improved a lot here in these last couple weeks. Saw he got a high PFF grade, so I know you guys are on top of him. But I don't think it was too off.”
Shanahan confirmed that Colby played well against the Broncos, which is why Colby is a player to watch against the Raiders. The hope now will be that he can build on it.
“He's done a great job coming in, obviously last week in the preseason game he balled out, did a great job," said Brock Purdy. "And this week he's gotten some opportunities, working up the depth chart. He's done a tremendous job. So overall, as a rookie lineman, it's never perfect. It's never easy. You got to go through some hiccups and whatnot, but I think he's handled all it really graciously."
The 49ers appear to have already one liability on the offensive line behind Trent Williams. They cannot afford another one behind Bartch.
Colby has to continue to improve and refine his run-blocking, which is what Shanahan cited as an area he needs to work on. Doing so will allow him to hold onto the starting job once he gets it.