Three 49ers to Watch in the Preseason Game Against the Raiders

These are the three players on the 49ers to keep a close eye on in the preseason game against the Raiders.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs a play from scrimmage during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The second preseason game is just around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers. Against the Denver Broncos last week, the 49ers had a fairly dull game. 

This time, for the second preseason game, they will look to create more pop. Countless players are vying for roster spots, rotation roles, and starting positions need to do so. 

With that said, here are three 49ers to watch in the second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

WR Jacob Cowing

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) reacts after making a catch for a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the wide receiver position is desolate for the 49ers. That’s why it had to have been relieving when Jacob Cowing returned from a hamstring injury. 

Now that he’s back, Cowing has a lot of ground to make up. He had a lot of momentum on his side when he entered training camp. 

He can easily regain that with a solid outing against the Raiders, which is what he did last year. Cowing needs to replicate his excellent preseason performance against the Raiders from last year in this game.

Essentially, he has to create Deja vu. The 49ers will be sitting nicely again at the receiver position if Cowing looks good. It’ll be a reminder to people why the 49ers don’t need to sign a veteran receiver like Amari Cooper. 

Cowing’s workload might not be hefty since he only returned to practice this week, but all he needs to do is look legitimate for his limited snaps, if that’s the case. 

RB Corey Kiner

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs the ball in the second quarter against Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

He didn’t have a highlight-worthy game against the Broncos, but rookie running back Corey Kiner was noteworthy for Kyle Shanahan. Kiner stood out to Shanahan when he reviewed the film against Denver.

“I liked how Corey ran. I thought he ran hard,” Shanahan said. “We'll keep pushing him to get better as a runner, but I just loved the mentality he ran with.”

Kiner has some momentum now from getting noticed. It wouldn’t be surprising if his chances increased in this second preseason game. 

Shanahan liked what he saw against Denver and will want to see if Kiner can do it again. With fellow rookie Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo out, now is the perfect time for Kiner to maximize his chances. 

OL Connor Colby

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive linemen Isaac Alarcon (67) and Connor Colby (75) work out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Another rookie who Shanahan has enjoyed seeing grow recently is offensive lineman Connor Colby. That’s part of why he should be a player to hone in on, but also because he’s probably going to end up as the starting left guard at some point.

To no surprise, presumed starter Ben Bartch has sustained a new injury. This time it is his elbow, which is making him inactive for this game. 

There’s just no way Bartch will hold up for the majority of the season. Colby will end up starting eventually, and with recent praise being bestowed upon him by Shanahan, it makes for the prime opportunity to closely watch him against the Raiders. 

49ers fans should begin to familiarize themselves with this rookie is bound to be the starting left guard.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

