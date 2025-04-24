Peter Schrager Projects the 49ers to Draft D-Tackle Walter Nolen
The 49ers' most pressing need in the upcoming draft is defensive tackle and it's not particularly close.
The best defensive tackle the 49ers currently have on their roster is Jordan Elliott who was a liability last season. They desperately need to draft a difference-maker.
That's why ESPN's Peter Schrager projects the 49ers to take Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen with the 11th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"I'd be shocked if Nolen fell out of the top 15 at this point -- he might be the fastest riser in this draft," writes Schrager. "He's quick, is a people mover and has had a great predraft process. Everyone is focused on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, but Nolen is the Rebels' prospect I hear about more. Don't be shocked if he goes before Mason Graham, the more heralded defensive tackle.
"The defensive line was once a real strength of the 49ers. It's time to return to that era."
Schrager makes a compelling case for Nolen who is a terrific athlete. He's similar to Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske who recorded a whopping 8.5 sacks as a rookie last season.
Both Fiske and Nolen are on the lighter side for defensive tackles -- each weighs less than 300 pounds. Which means that either one might struggle to defend the run in the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front.
The 49ers have to decide if they want to spend their first-round pick on a defensive player who won't help them much against the run. Because their run defense was worse than their pass rush last season, and a good way to improve a pass rush is to shut down the run and force lots of third-and-longs.
I would pass on Nolen.