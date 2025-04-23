All 49ers

Peter Schrager Says the 49ers Could Draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2

This is highly intriguing.

Grant Cohn

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
The 49ers don't appear to be in the quarterback market. They recently signed Mac Jones and they still have Brock Purdy, and they're trying to sign him to a contract extension.

But they haven't finalized the deal yet because Purdy seems to want more than $50 million per season. And while he can argue he's worth that much, paying him all that money wouldn't be wise. It's something the Dolphins, the Jaguars or the Cowboys would do. And the 49ers don't want to be one of those terrible franchises.

Which means the 49ers could surprise us all and draft a quarterback, particularly Shedeur Sanders, according to ESPN's Peter Schrager.

"Not at 11," Schrager said on Bill Simmons' podcast. "But (if) you're telling me Shedeur (Sanders) is still on the board at 30, 31, 32 and we've got Brock Purdy talking about where he wants and what he wants -- does San Francisco just pull the plug and say, screw it, we'll take two young quarterbacks? We'll see. Maybe."

That's exactly what the 49ers should do. Trade Purdy to a team picking in the early '30s if Shedeur Sanders drops that far and draft him. Because teams might feel that Purdy is better than Sanders, and he might be. But the 49ers don't need to have an expensive above-average quarterback. That's what the Rams had when they extended Jared Goff, and they instantly regretted that deal.

The 49ers need a cost-effective quarterback who fits their system, and that's Sanders.

Let's see what happens if he falls to the end of Round 1.

