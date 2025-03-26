All 49ers

PFF Says 49ers QB Brock Purdy Deserves $60 Million Per Year

Be bold, 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers are prepared to pay Brock Purdy a large sum of cash this offseason. Just how large is the question.

Reports indicated that the 49ers' initial offer to Purdy was in the neighborhood of $45 million per season. Recently, the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said that Purdy and his camp probably won't accept much less than $60 million per season. So the two sides could be pretty far apart.

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker thinks the 49ers should pay Purdy what he wants.

"Purdy headlined the list of players playing above their pay grade in October, and he maintained that level of excellence throughout the 2024 season," writes Locker. "His 82.4 PFF overall grade slotted 10th among qualifying quarterbacks, and he’s reached a 75.1 PFF passing grade or better every season since his debut in 2022. The former 263rd overall pick will soon become one of the NFL’s highest-paid players — it’s only a matter of if he will tie Dak Prescott at $60 million per year."

To write that Purdy maintained a level of excellence in 2024 while citing PFF grades as evidence makes me think this writer didn't watch much of Purdy last season. He was awful in the second half of nearly every game that mattered. He threw 8 touchdown passes and 10 picks in the second half compared to 12 touchdown passes and 2 picks in the first half. He melted down in tight games.

Instead of paying Purdy $60 million, a better move would be to trade Purdy for a first-round pick and sign Aaron Rodgers for roughly half the price. Because Purdy isn't two times better than Rodgers and a first-round pick. In fact, Purdy might not be any better than Rodgers.

Be bold, 49ers.

