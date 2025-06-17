PFF: The 49ers Have the NFL's 5th-Best Receiving Corps
Just two years ago, the 49ers had arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL when you factor in running backs and tight ends along with wide receivers.
Now, Deebo Samuel is a Washington Commander, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey are coming off serious leg injuries and George Kittle will turn 32 in October. As a result, the 49ers' receiving corps has fallen to fifth in Pro Football Focus' latest ranking.
"The 49ers' receiving corps is an unknown, given Brandon Aiyuk‘s recovery from ACL and MCL tears and Christian McCaffrey‘s limited playing time last season while dealing with PCL and Achilles injuries," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema.
"But the fact of the matter is, McCaffrey has earned 84.0-plus PFF receiving grades in six of his eight seasons, including the last one in which he was fully healthy (2023), and Aiyuk was one of the highest graded receivers in the league (91.7) in 2023.
"If they are healthy and can feature alongside George Kittle, who ranked second in PFF receiving grade (92.6) among tight ends last season, as well as Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall, the group deserves the benefit of the doubt, even without Deebo Samuel."
Sikkema makes good points, but he might be giving the 49ers' weapons a bit too much benefit of the doubt. Aiyuk probably won't be himself until 2026, Pearsall has proven nothing in the NFL, Jennings is a good No. 2 receiver who has never had a 1,000-yard season in the NFL or college and McCaffrey just turn 29. Will any of these players have 1,000 receiving yards this season?
Maybe, maybe not.