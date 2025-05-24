PFF: 49ers LT Trent Williams is NFL's 6th-Best Player Over 30
Just a couple years ago, Trent Williams was considered arguably the best player in the entire NFL, not just the best player over 30.
Now, he'll turn 37 in July and he's coming off a season in which he played just 10 games. And that's why Pro Football Focus ranks him sixth best among the NFL's players over 30 this year.
"Williams was limited to just 10 games in 2024 due to injury, but he remained outstanding when available," writes PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "His 85.6 PFF grade ranked seventh among qualified offensive tackles, though it marked his lowest in five seasons with San Francisco. He was also one of only five tackles to finish inside the top 10 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades."
It's worth noting that Williams' performance began to slip before he injured his ankle after the Bye week. He still was among the best in the league, but he was not playing at a Hall of Fame level as he did for so long.
Remember, Williams didn't go to training camp last year -- he golfed while his agent negotiated a contract extension with the 49ers. So he never seemed fully in football shape. And just around the time of year he usually gets into football shape, he got injured.
So there's reason to think Williams can have a bounce-back season at 37, especially if he goes to training camp. Last month, it was reported that Williams showed up to Phase 1 of the offseason program, which is a good sign.