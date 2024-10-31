PFF Names Two 49ers to Midseason All-Pro Team
The 2024 NFL regular season is right about at the midway point.
It's how the San Francisco 49ers treat it since they're on their Bye Week. They're putting the first half of the season behind them with all eyes on the remaining nine games for a second-half push. The season's first eight games didn't go as the 49ers hoped for.
Still, for them to have an even record at 4-4 going into the Bye feels like a win. Part of why the 49ers didn't have their season slip away is because of two players. These two 49ers were just named by Pro Football Focus to their midseason All-Pro team. George Kittle and Fred Warner were the two to receive that honor and rightfully so.
Starting with Kittle, he has easily been the best player on the 49ers' offense. As usual, he dominates as a blocker, significantly impacting the run game. Most importantly, he is doing incredible as a receiver. The crazy part is that he isn't being heavily featured either. Kittle needs to be emphasized more as a featured player for the 49ers coming out of the Bye.
"Kittle’s big performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 to help the 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys vaulted him into the All-Pro tight end spot and into first place in PFF overall grade this season. He is averaging 2.49 yards per route run and has found the end zone six times through eight weeks."- Pro Football Focus
As for Warner, he's been stupendous. He singlehandedly kept the 49ers alive against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Warner hasn't been popping off the screen in the last two games as he was in the first six, but he still has been on a tear this season. He's easily thrown his name in the hat as an early candidate to for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
The only linebacker with a PFF overall grade above 90.0 so far this season, Warner is a Defensive Player of the Year contender. He has forced four fumbles, recorded three pass breakups and come away with a pair of interceptions in just eight games.- Pro Football Focus
For the 49ers to make a strong playoff push, it is going to be thanks in part to Kittle and Warner. All they need is help from some more teammates to get the 49ers back to their elite form.