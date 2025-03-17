PFF Projects the 49ers to Pick OT Armand Membou in Round 1
The 49ers have a great draft position.
They currently own the 11th pick, but two to three quarterbacks could get taken before them -- Pro Football Focus projects Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart to be the first three picks simply because teams are desperate for passers.
Meanwhile, it's possible the 49ers rank none of those quarterbacks in the top 11. Which means they could get the eighth- or ninth-best player on their board. And in PFF's latest mock draft, they end up with Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, arguably the best tackle prospect this year.
"A road-grading right tackle, Membou dominated in his final college season with a 90.6 PFF overall grade," writes PFF analyst John Kosko. "He excelled in pass protection, earning an 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and an 87.4 zone PFF (run)-blocking grade. Membou’s range on reach blocks is exceptional and should fit Kyle Shanahan's varied run scheme."
Membou would be a grand slam pick for the 49ers. He would allow them to move Colton McKivitz to the bench, where he belongs. He's much better suited to be a swing tackle than a starting right tackle.
It's unclear if he can move to left tackle one day, but drafting an elite right tackle with the 11th pick would be a win. Keep in mind, Penei Sewell is a right tackle and he's one of the best players in the NFL.
Still, I expect the 49ers top draft a defensive lineman with their first pick considering they released three starters from that unit last week and signed zero replacements.
