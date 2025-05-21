PFF Ranks 49ers QB Brock Purdy 11th Among NFL Quarterbacks
The 49ers just made Brock Purdy the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but he isn't the seventh-best quarterback.
On another team, he might not rank in the top 20. But on the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan, Purdy is considered a borderline top-10 quarterback. In fact, Pro Football Focus just ranked him 11th out of 32 starters in the league.
"Purdy may be a product of the system and surrounding talent, but he’s still led one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses over the past three seasons," writes PFF's John Kosko. "His play dipped slightly in 2024 as the 49ers battled injuries across the offensive line and receiving corps, yet he still posted the league’s top success rate over the past two years, alongside a seventh-best 90.0 PFF grade."
When Kosko writes that Purdy's "play dipped slightly," his quarterback rating dropped from a stellar 113 in 2023 to a Jimmy Garoppolo-esque 96.1 in 2024. In addition, for the third season in a row, his touchdown percentage went down and his interception percentage went up. Troubling trend.
In three seasons in the NFL, Purdy has ranked 13th, 13th and 14th in PFF passing grade, so he really isn't a top 10 passer, not even on the 49ers. What elevates his overall grade is his scrambling ability. Purdy has ranked top 5 in PFF's run grade among quarterbacks each of the past two seasons.
Last season, Purdy picked up 33 first downs and 5 touchdowns with his legs. Expect those numbers to rise next season.