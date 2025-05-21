All 49ers

PFF Ranks 49ers QB Brock Purdy 11th Among NFL Quarterbacks

The 49ers just made Brock Purdy the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but he isn't the seventh-best quarterback.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
On another team, he might not rank in the top 20. But on the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan, Purdy is considered a borderline top-10 quarterback. In fact, Pro Football Focus just ranked him 11th out of 32 starters in the league.

"Purdy may be a product of the system and surrounding talent, but he’s still led one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses over the past three seasons," writes PFF's John Kosko. "His play dipped slightly in 2024 as the 49ers battled injuries across the offensive line and receiving corps, yet he still posted the league’s top success rate over the past two years, alongside a seventh-best 90.0 PFF grade."

When Kosko writes that Purdy's "play dipped slightly," his quarterback rating dropped from a stellar 113 in 2023 to a Jimmy Garoppolo-esque 96.1 in 2024. In addition, for the third season in a row, his touchdown percentage went down and his interception percentage went up. Troubling trend.

In three seasons in the NFL, Purdy has ranked 13th, 13th and 14th in PFF passing grade, so he really isn't a top 10 passer, not even on the 49ers. What elevates his overall grade is his scrambling ability. Purdy has ranked top 5 in PFF's run grade among quarterbacks each of the past two seasons.

Last season, Purdy picked up 33 first downs and 5 touchdowns with his legs. Expect those numbers to rise next season.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

