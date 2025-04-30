PFF Ranks 49ers Run Defense Among NFL's Most Improved Units
The 49ers were widely criticized for not addressing their offensive line before Round 7 in the NFL Draft this year.
Instead, the 49ers chose to focus on their run defense. And in doing so, they transformed it from a weakness to a strength. Now, Pro Football Focus ranks the 49ers' run defense as one of the most improved units in the NFL.
"While the 49ers may not have been widely praised following their draft, they entered with a clear goal: to address a deficiency in quality run defenders, and they attacked it," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "Of San Francisco’s six defensive picks, five earned PFF run-defense grades above 80.0 in 2024.
"After the 49ers defensive line ranked 26th in PFF run-defense grade (46.9), Robert Saleh knew the unit needed an overhaul. The team selected Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and CJ West to beef up the trenches. Williams and Collins bring the length and versatility to make this front a problem to game-plan against, while West adds mass and energy to disrupt the A-gaps.
"Despite some concerns in coverage, the 49ers get a pair of physical nickel defenders in Upton Stout and Marques Sigle, each of whom posted a run-defense grade above 85.0 this past season."
The one defensive player the 49ers drafted who didn't post a run-defense grade above 85.0 was linebacker Martin whom the 49ers picked in Round 3. That's because Martin missed 15.5 percent of his tackle opportunities. But he's fast and explosive, and playing behind Alfred Collins and CJ West should help him.
It should be extremely difficult to run on the 49ers defense next season.