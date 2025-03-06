PFF Says the 49ers Should Sign Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike
The 49ers desperately need defensive tackles.
They're going to release Javon Hargrave with a post-June-1 designation when free agency begins next week, which means their best defensive tackle currently is Maliek Collins who isn't good. Plus he'll turn 30 in April.
That's a big reason Pro Football Focus says the 49ers should sign Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.
"In the wake of their injury-tarnished season, the 49ers are in the process of sorting out which pending defensive free agents to bring back," writes PFF analyst Bradley Locker. "Addressing the defensive line should be on John Lynch’s docket, and Onwuzurike is a name to keep in mind.
"In his first season of regular run with the Lions, Onwuzurike turned heads in 2024, producing 47 pressures to go along with a 66.5 PFF run-defense grade. Last year, that run-defense mark would’ve been better than any other 49ers defensive lineman other than Nick Bosa.
"Also, with Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator, Onwuzurike would jell in his 4-3 scheme. Since 2023, the 27-year-old ranks 13th among 36 qualified defensive linemen in PFF overall grade on 4-3 snaps (71.4).
"Onwuzurike might sign for more than anticipated, but if the 49ers have room for him, he could help offset the loss of Javon Hargrave and assist the struggling Maliek Collins."
Onwuzurike turned 27 on March 2. He has started 10 games in three career seasons and has recorded 3.5 sacks. So he shouldn't be expensive.
And while he was a good run defender in the Lions' 4-3 defense, the 49ers' 4-3 defense because it features a Wide 9 alignment. It's unclear if he could withstand the constant barrage of double teams he would face on the 49ers.
Still, he'd be worth signing on the cheap.