John Lynch Says the 49ers will Release Javon Hargrave
Javon Hargrave most likely has played in his final game with the 49ers.
Hargrave will turn 32 in February and he missed all but three games this season with a torn triceps. So the 49ers will release him and attempt to re-sign him at a much lower salary cap number, and he most likely will sign elsewhere.
“What I told Javon is he's a player we really like," Lynch told the media on Wednesday. "Same reason we went out and signed him. That hasn't changed. He's an impactful player. We did, we do have some challenges and so this doesn't mean we can't compete for his services. It allows him though, rather than waiting until post June 1, and being S.O.L. because free agency already happened, it gives him an opportunity to go see what’s his market and that may include us. So, we'll get into our plans. We know Javon, who he is. He's on a good track coming back from his injury. Would we be interested in having him? Of course. Is that something we can come to an agreement on and is it something that fits in our plans? We will see. And that's the exact conversations I've had with Javon.”
The 49ers signed Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract in 2023. He appeared in 19 regular season games and recorded 8 sacks while playing subpar run defense. Overall, the 49ers would have been better off had they never signed him. He was a bust.