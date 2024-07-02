All 49ers

PFF: The 49ers Have the NFL's 2nd-Best Secondary

I agree with this ranking and feel PFF actually undersold the 49ers' defensive backs.

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) runs the ball after an interception against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
It''s amazing that the 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl yet under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Because according to Pro Football Focus, they have the best running back room in the NFL, the best receiving corps, the second-best defensive line, the second-best linebacker corps and the second-best secondary.

"The 49ers secondary doesn’t boast household names, but the team consistently puts together a unit that makes life difficult for opposing quarterbacks and receivers," writes PFF analyst John Kosko. "The group is led by Charvarius Ward, who put up an 86.5 coverage grade in 2023. The Niners also added Isaac Yiadom (80.4) to man the slot and selected a couple of players in the draft to generate good depth in the room."

He didn't even mention Talanoa Hufanga, who was an All Pro strong safety in 2022. He was playing well last season too until he tore his ACL. He should be back for Week 1. In addition, second-year free safety Ji'Ayir Brown will enter his first season as a full-time starter and should be a significant upgrade over Tashaun Gipson.

Finally, while Yiadom played well last season, he was horrendous every season before that, so it's no lock he wins the no. 3 cornerback job. That job could go to rookie second-round pick Renardo Green, a nickelback who was outstanding during OTAs and minicamp.

With all the talent the 49ers have amassed on offense and defense, you'd think they'd find a way to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. Stay tuned.

Grant Cohn

