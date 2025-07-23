All 49ers

PFN Gives Bold Prediction for 49ers Entering Training Camp

There's no way this bold prediction comes to pass.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs with the ball before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs with the ball before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Bold predictions always carry some sort of outlandishness to them.

However, the bold prediction that Pro Football Network gave for the San Francisco 49ers as they begin training camp takes the cake.

Their bold prediction is that the 49ers will trade wide receiver Jauan Jennings. This stems from the reported ultimatum that Jennings gave the 49ers.

However, it turns out Jennings never officially requested a trade. Kyle Shanahan cleared that up on Tuesday at his press conference.

Still, PFN is going with the 49ers trading Jennings as their bold prediction. Here is their explanation.

“Amidst rumors that Jauan Jennings wants a new contract before his current deal expires in 2026, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a tight spot. They have the likes of Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, and Fred Warner on massive long-term deals. They could find themselves fielding trade offers if they aren't willing to pay Jennings what he wants,” wrote PFN analyst Jacob Infante.

Even if Jennings officially requested a trade, the 49ers were never going to do it. They don’t give in to trade demands. 

They must never give in to those demands. Otherwise, players will know they can have it granted when they want a contract extension.

Besides, the 49ers aren't going to hurt their team now by letting him go. Not even adequate draft capital would entice the 49ers enough.

Holding onto Jennings is what will happen with or without an extension. So, it isn't a bold prediction, as opposed to a "pointless" one, since he will never be traded.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

