PFN Gives Bold Prediction for 49ers Entering Training Camp
Bold predictions always carry some sort of outlandishness to them.
However, the bold prediction that Pro Football Network gave for the San Francisco 49ers as they begin training camp takes the cake.
Their bold prediction is that the 49ers will trade wide receiver Jauan Jennings. This stems from the reported ultimatum that Jennings gave the 49ers.
However, it turns out Jennings never officially requested a trade. Kyle Shanahan cleared that up on Tuesday at his press conference.
Still, PFN is going with the 49ers trading Jennings as their bold prediction. Here is their explanation.
“Amidst rumors that Jauan Jennings wants a new contract before his current deal expires in 2026, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a tight spot. They have the likes of Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, and Fred Warner on massive long-term deals. They could find themselves fielding trade offers if they aren't willing to pay Jennings what he wants,” wrote PFN analyst Jacob Infante.
Even if Jennings officially requested a trade, the 49ers were never going to do it. They don’t give in to trade demands.
They must never give in to those demands. Otherwise, players will know they can have it granted when they want a contract extension.
Besides, the 49ers aren't going to hurt their team now by letting him go. Not even adequate draft capital would entice the 49ers enough.
Holding onto Jennings is what will happen with or without an extension. So, it isn't a bold prediction, as opposed to a "pointless" one, since he will never be traded.