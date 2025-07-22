How Kyle Shanahan Wants the 49ers to Set the Tone at Training Camp
Training camp is about to kick off for the San Francisco 49ers.
They will be aiming to build upon the electric energy they had all throughout OTAs. It could be a little challenging since a lot of time has passed since then.
But the 49ers can easily pick up the energy where they left off by setting the tone on Day 1 of training camp. This is where head coach Kyle Shanahan comes in.
As the leader of the team, he has to be the one who sets the vision for the 49ers in order for them to set the tone. Shanahan’s messaging to the 49ers is a simple one: Be the best you can be.
“I want it as, I mean, simple as can be, like my goal with everything is to be the best we can possibly be,” Shanahan said. “And that means nothing except for each individual becoming the best they can be. And all that has to do with putting in work and getting better each day. Like we're finally at camp, I think these guys have put the work in throughout the offseason, whether they've been with us or away.
“And they've given themself a chance to come in here and really grind. And we're going to do that here for the next five weeks before we settle this team. And I think we have as most, as much position spots open, the final 53, the practice squad, is really we've had since probably 2018. And I really want everyone to come in and focus strictly on that. Be the best you can be, work every day, and we'll see what that adds to make our team collectively.”
I’d imagine Shanahan invoked more emotion than he did in his answer. Maybe even a few swear words, too.
In any case, the message he’s sending to his players as a way to set the tone is not a bad idea. It’s simple, but as Shanahan stated, the team has so many open spots.
He has to dangle the idea that for anyone to become a starter or key player, they have to be at their best. Anything less will not earn them any of those positions.
Of course, the core players on the 49ers will echo and expand upon that message as well. All of this should allow the 49ers to recreate the immaculate vibes they had in OTAs.