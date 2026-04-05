What Jauan Jennings will be Remembered for in his Time with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed the writing on the wall for Jauan Jennings as he heads into free agency.

John Lynch shut the door on re-signing Jennings, which makes sense given his reported contract valuation heading into free agency would have been far too high for the San Francisco 49ers, or anyone else in the league, to pay.

But it leaves Jauan Jennings with a mixed legacy as his time with the 49ers comes to an end.

Jauan Jennings' last years were focused on the paycheque

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Let’s not distort the events surrounding Jennings's attempt to secure a significant pay rise during last year’s training camp.

His push for a bigger payday ultimately fell short, but he was given financial incentives and managed to fulfil the vast majority of them, raising his salary to a more moderate level. In total, he earned $2.4 million of the $3 million in additional incentives he agreed to.

But the writing was already on the wall that the 49ers’ front office wasn’t prepared to hand Jennings a multi-year extension. After injuries and a missed training camp slowed his start, it took him half the season to get up to speed. Even so, he still led the team’s receivers with nine touchdowns and remained an excellent contributor. Ultimately, though, Jennings, or his representatives, clearly priced him out of the market.

Jauan Jennings' role with the 49ers

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) takes a selfie after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Before money entered the equation, Jennings was a key fan favourite and a reliable third-down option for the 49ers - hence the iconic nickname “Third and Jauan.”

When called upon, he was always there, and it's a credit to head coach Kyle Shanahan that he developed Jennings into a key option who could step up in big moments after the 49ers drafted him in the seventh round.

But the tangibles aside, Jennings is one of the grittiest, toughest players out there. He has played through multiple injuries before, and he will be remembered for his fearless blocking, clutch third-down catches, relentless effort after the catch, and the toughness that embodied the physical identity Shanahan wanted from his offense.

Jennings showed flashes in 2024 that suggested he could develop into a true WR1 for the San Francisco 49ers. However, he couldn’t replicate that level this past season, which ultimately justified the front office’s hesitation even more so. Allowing him to walk and prove himself elsewhere will either validate or challenge the concerns they had all along.

Good luck, Jennings.