What Jauan Jennings will be Remembered for in his Time with the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed the writing on the wall for Jauan Jennings as he heads into free agency.
John Lynch shut the door on re-signing Jennings, which makes sense given his reported contract valuation heading into free agency would have been far too high for the San Francisco 49ers, or anyone else in the league, to pay.
But it leaves Jauan Jennings with a mixed legacy as his time with the 49ers comes to an end.
Jauan Jennings' last years were focused on the paycheque
Let’s not distort the events surrounding Jennings's attempt to secure a significant pay rise during last year’s training camp.
His push for a bigger payday ultimately fell short, but he was given financial incentives and managed to fulfil the vast majority of them, raising his salary to a more moderate level. In total, he earned $2.4 million of the $3 million in additional incentives he agreed to.
But the writing was already on the wall that the 49ers’ front office wasn’t prepared to hand Jennings a multi-year extension. After injuries and a missed training camp slowed his start, it took him half the season to get up to speed. Even so, he still led the team’s receivers with nine touchdowns and remained an excellent contributor. Ultimately, though, Jennings, or his representatives, clearly priced him out of the market.
Jauan Jennings' role with the 49ers
Before money entered the equation, Jennings was a key fan favourite and a reliable third-down option for the 49ers - hence the iconic nickname “Third and Jauan.”
When called upon, he was always there, and it's a credit to head coach Kyle Shanahan that he developed Jennings into a key option who could step up in big moments after the 49ers drafted him in the seventh round.
But the tangibles aside, Jennings is one of the grittiest, toughest players out there. He has played through multiple injuries before, and he will be remembered for his fearless blocking, clutch third-down catches, relentless effort after the catch, and the toughness that embodied the physical identity Shanahan wanted from his offense.
Jennings showed flashes in 2024 that suggested he could develop into a true WR1 for the San Francisco 49ers. However, he couldn’t replicate that level this past season, which ultimately justified the front office’s hesitation even more so. Allowing him to walk and prove himself elsewhere will either validate or challenge the concerns they had all along.
Good luck, Jennings.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal