The 49ers Reveal They Won't Bring Back Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that they won't try to bring back Jauan Jennings in free agency.

Jennings was the biggest name among the 49ers players to enter free agency, but no team has picked him up yet. With his reported value estimated at around $22.6 million per year, no team has come close to offering that amount. This means Jennings may have to accept less than he believes he is worth as he searches for a new team.

But general manager John Lynch has now confirmed that Jennings will be leaving the 49ers after spending his entire career with the team since being drafted in the seventh round in 2020.

“You know, that's hard, because Jauan’s played such good football for us,” said Lynch to reporters, including All49ers, at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

“We made a lot of efforts to try to get Jauan done long-term in the end. Last year, we came up with a one-year deal with some incentives, and Jauan, to his credit, went and earned those. He was a pro."

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) takes the field before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Lynch added that the front office instead opted to sign Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreeing to a three-year contract for far less money.

The move brings in a former Super Bowl winner and a receiver who has posted 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Compared to Jennings, who would have cost more and has yet to record a 1,000-yard season, the choice was simple.

“Things worked out with Mike. I thought we got him on a good deal. He really wanted to be a part of our organization, and that's humbling. And, we're fortunate to have a player of his ilk, of his character. And we're thrilled to have him -- our players are."

Though Jennings’ time in the City by the Bay is over, Lynch remains thankful for his contributions after he emerged from a depth piece into a crucial part of the San Francisco 49ers offense over the last couple of years.

“Jauan’s one of my favorite players and one of Kyle [Shanahan’s] favorite players,” Lynch said. “He'll find a good home. And I think Jauan will go play great football for someone. Can't say enough for what that guy did for [the 49ers]. When that guy stepped between the lines, man, he was a presence, and they had to deal with him.

“And [he] won us a lot of football games. So, I can't say enough about him.”