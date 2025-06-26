The Player the 49ers Should Have Drafted Instead of Trey Lance
Trey Lance was the worst draft pick in 49ers franchise history.
It's not that he's the worst player they've ever taken -- he's not. He's still in the NFL, and he's still young. It's the fact that the 49ers traded up and spent three first-round picks plus a third on him, only to get him injured and get rid of him when they could have stood pat at pick No. 12 and drafted someone outstanding.
That's exactly what Bleacher Report says the 49ers should have done.
"In this exercise, the 49ers get the benefit of knowing Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones are not worth taking in the first round," writes Bleacher Report's Matt Holder. "So, we’ll assume they’ll stick at pick No. 12 in this scenario, meaning the new pick has to be at that spot or later.
"Micah Parsons (drafted 12th by the Dallas Cowboys) was also considered here, but San Francisco had taken Nick Bosa just two years prior. Meanwhile, the team could have used a right tackle, which Rashawn Slater played during his first two years at Northwestern.
"Having the two-time Pro Bowler play opposite Trent Williams would have given San Francisco a nasty offensive line, and Slater could've been the heir apparent to Williams on the blind side."
In 2021, the 49ers still had Mike McGlinchey at right tackle, and they liked him. Meanwhile, they didn't have a true bookend to compliment Bosa. That's why I think they would have taken Parsons. Instead, he went to the Cowboys and played for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who runs a similar scheme as the 49ers.
In reality, we know the 49ers would have taken Mac Jones with the 12th pick. Kyle Shanahan couldn't have helped himself. That's why Jones is on the team right now -- Shanahan has been enamored with him for years.
Jones wouldn't have been the right pick, but he probably would have been better than Lance.