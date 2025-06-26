All 49ers

The Player the 49ers Should Have Drafted Instead of Trey Lance

Trey Lance was the worst draft pick in 49ers franchise history.

Grant Cohn

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trey Lance was the worst draft pick in 49ers franchise history.

It's not that he's the worst player they've ever taken -- he's not. He's still in the NFL, and he's still young. It's the fact that the 49ers traded up and spent three first-round picks plus a third on him, only to get him injured and get rid of him when they could have stood pat at pick No. 12 and drafted someone outstanding.

That's exactly what Bleacher Report says the 49ers should have done.

"In this exercise, the 49ers get the benefit of knowing Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones are not worth taking in the first round," writes Bleacher Report's Matt Holder. "So, we’ll assume they’ll stick at pick No. 12 in this scenario, meaning the new pick has to be at that spot or later.

"Micah Parsons (drafted 12th by the Dallas Cowboys) was also considered here, but San Francisco had taken Nick Bosa just two years prior. Meanwhile, the team could have used a right tackle, which Rashawn Slater played during his first two years at Northwestern.

"Having the two-time Pro Bowler play opposite Trent Williams would have given San Francisco a nasty offensive line, and Slater could've been the heir apparent to Williams on the blind side."

In 2021, the 49ers still had Mike McGlinchey at right tackle, and they liked him. Meanwhile, they didn't have a true bookend to compliment Bosa. That's why I think they would have taken Parsons. Instead, he went to the Cowboys and played for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who runs a similar scheme as the 49ers.

In reality, we know the 49ers would have taken Mac Jones with the 12th pick. Kyle Shanahan couldn't have helped himself. That's why Jones is on the team right now -- Shanahan has been enamored with him for years.

Jones wouldn't have been the right pick, but he probably would have been better than Lance.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News