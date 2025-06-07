The Player Who Has Had the Most Success Against the 49ers since 2020
For years, the player who had the 49ers' number more than anyone else was Russell Wilson.
In his career, he has won 18 of 21 starts against the 49ers and one of those came when he was on the Broncos. There was just something about his ability to scramble, throw deep and be clutch in the fourth quarter that the 49ers couldn't handle.
But Wilson is well past his prime these days. That's why since 2020, the player who has had the most success against the 49ers is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
"Burrow shows up on this list for a second time for shredding a West opponent, this time the 49ers," writes PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "In two career matchups against San Francisco, Burrow has posted a 91.5 PFF passing grade while throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also produced eight big-time throws compared to two turnover-worthy plays in those games."
The second time Burrow faced the 49ers was in 2023, and he was nearly perfect in that game. He completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He embarrassed the 49ers.
But the first time he faced them, he put up good passing numbers but got sacked five times and lost in overtime to Jimmy Garoppolo. I'm sure Burrow's PFF grade was high in that game, but his performance wasn't great and he was responsible for a few of those sacks.
Still, the 49ers should want no part of Burrow after the way he eviscerated them in 2023.